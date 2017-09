March 23 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services

* Chicago Transit Authority, Il 2016 TIFIA project loan rated ‘a+'; other ratings affirmed

* Ratings reflect CTA’s low industry risk, strong economic fundamentals and financial flexibility

* Stable outlook reflects expectation that CTA will set fares and manage expenses to maintain at least 1x DSC Source text (bit.ly/1o6RVcF) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )