BRIEF-Civil rehabilitation proceedings for Skymark likely to wrap up at end of March - Nikkei

March 23 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Civil rehabilitation proceedings for Japanese airline Skymark are likely to wrap up at the end of March - Nikkei

* Airbus and other creditors have claimed a total of 309 billion yen ($2.74 billion) in accounts receivable - Nikkei

* Skymark will use little over 16 billion yen of 18 billion yen in capital from rehabilitation sponsors, including Integral, to pay 210 or so creditors - Nikkei

* Skymark aims to relist its stock within five years - Nikkei