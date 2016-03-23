FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Civil rehabilitation proceedings for Skymark likely to wrap up at end of March - Nikkei
March 23, 2016 / 6:35 PM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Civil rehabilitation proceedings for Skymark likely to wrap up at end of March - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Civil rehabilitation proceedings for Japanese airline Skymark are likely to wrap up at the end of March - Nikkei

* Airbus and other creditors have claimed a total of 309 billion yen ($2.74 billion) in accounts receivable - Nikkei

* Skymark will use little over 16 billion yen of 18 billion yen in capital from rehabilitation sponsors, including Integral, to pay 210 or so creditors - Nikkei

* Skymark aims to relist its stock within five years - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1ShVmIi) Further company coverage:

