BRIEF-Evertec identified accounting position that needing reevaluation of net operating loss linked to certain 2010 expenditures
March 23, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Evertec identified accounting position that needing reevaluation of net operating loss linked to certain 2010 expenditures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Evertec Inc

* Identified accounting position that required reevaluation of net operating loss pertaining to certain 2010 expenditures

* Financial statements as of dec. 31, 2014 and 2013 and years ended dec 31, 2014, and quarterly period in 2014, 2015 should not be relied upon

* Net operating loss resulted in deferred tax asset of about $14 million as of dec 31, 2010

* Management estimates restatement impact on income from operations for non-reliance periods, unaudited 2015 periods to be immaterial

* Says plans to restate its financial statements for non-reliance periods

* Currently analyzing impact error may have on evaluation of internal controls over financial reporting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

