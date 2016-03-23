FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Euromedis H1 net income down at 0.6 mln euro
March 23, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Euromedis H1 net income down at 0.6 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Euromedis Groupe SA :

* H1 consolidated revenue of 35.7 million euro versus 35.2 million euro ($39.35 million) a year ago

* H1 operating income of 0.9 million euro versus 1.4 million euro a year ago

* H1 net income of 0.6 million euro versus 0.9 million euro a year ago

* The group anticipates for the year 2015/16 an increase of organic sales of around 4 to 5 pct

* The group thus remains confident about its target of a turnover of around 100 million euro by 2016/2017 Source text: bit.ly/1RzzE5E Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

