March 23 (Reuters) - S&P:

* Ratings on five Illinois public universities placed on Creditwatch Negative due to state budget impasse

* Continuing budget impasse could significantly impair the five universities’ ability or willingness to make debt payments

* Creditwatch Negative listing reflects potential for negative rating actions due to prolonged state impasse, budgetary challenges for fiscal 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1pImHKL