March 23 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp

* Sierra timeshare 2016-1 receivables funding llc issued $335 million of a rated notes and $90 million of bbb rated notes

* Completed a term securitization transaction involving issuance of $425 million of asset-backed notes