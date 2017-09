March 23 (Reuters) - North American Energy Partners Inc

* Says elected to partially redeem its 9.125% series 1 senior unsecured debentures due 2017

* Will redeem $9.9 million of its outstanding notes at redemption price of 100% of principal amount of notes redeemed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)