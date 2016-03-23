FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Airlines establishes profit sharing program effective 2016 earnings - memo
March 23, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Airlines establishes profit sharing program effective 2016 earnings - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc :

* American Airlines establishing a profit sharing program effective with our 2016 annual earnings - memo to employees

* American Airlines says profit sharing program has already begun, and will pay out in early 2017 based on what we earn in 2016 - memo

* American Airlines -profit sharing “plan will put 5 percent of every pre-tax dollar we earn into profit sharing pool to be shared by all team members” - memo

* American Airlines says will reinstate profit sharing at same 5 percent funding rate ratified by all american contract employees prior to merger - memo

* American Airlines says plan to offer hourly pay rates higher than its peers in contracts negotiating now and those to be negotiated in future - memo

* American Airlines - “company will set aside 5 percent of our annual pre-tax income every year, and that pool of money will be shared among all participants” - memo Further company coverage:

