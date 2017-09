March 23 (Reuters) - Antero Midstream Partners Lp

* Files to say selling unitholder, antero resources corp is selling 8 million of co’s common units - sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1pz9F1j Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)