March 23 (Reuters) - DS Healthcare Group Inc

* On March 18, 2016, board concluded that statements of co for qtrs ended June 30, 2015 and Sept 30, 2015 should no longer be relied upon

* Believes that adjustments to interim financial statements will be material when finalized