BRIEF-ISE group, Total and Sunpower Corporation to build solar power plant in Japan
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
March 24, 2016 / 2:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ISE group, Total and Sunpower Corporation to build solar power plant in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Sunpower Corp

* ISE group, Total and Sunpower Corporation to build solar power plant in Japan

* To start construction of 27 Megawatt peak photovoltaic solar power plant in Nanao in Japan

* Nanao pv project is jointly managed by ise group, which will own 50 percent, total and sunpower corporation will share remaining 50 percent equity portion

* Nanao PV commercial operations planned in q1 of 2017

* Power plant is expected to produce approximately 29 gigawatt-hours of power annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sangameswaran S)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
