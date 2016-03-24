BRIEF-Retail and Brands says buys franchise business in Finland

March 24 (Reuters) - Rnb Retail And Brands Publ AB

* Says Polarn o. Pyret acquires 51 percent of master franchise business in Finland

* Says polarn o. Pyret ab acquires 51 percent of shares in Kids Company Oy in Finland

* Says the acquisition is expected to close on March 31, 2016 and also includes a mutual option to acquire respectively sell the remaining 49 percent within a period of four years

* Says the company is expected to generate net sales of about MSEK 100 on a yearly basis with good profitability. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)