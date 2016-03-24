FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lucas Bols expects net profit to increase in 2015/2016
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
March 24, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lucas Bols expects net profit to increase in 2015/2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Lucas Bols BV :

* Revenue for the full year 2015/16 is expected to be 4-6% lower compared to 2014/15

* Says net profit is expected to increase to  11 - 12 million in 2015/16 from  3.8 million in 2014/15 (excluding IPO costs)

* Operating profit for the full year 2015/16 is expected to be lower than the operating profit (excluding IPO costs) in 2014/15

* Excluding currency effects and one-off stock reductions (with an effect of around  2 million), operating profit is expected to be around 8-9% lower in 2015/16 Source text: bit.ly/1XP3O3b Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.