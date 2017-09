March 24 (Reuters) - Ferratum Oyj :

* Proposes that, for financial year ended Dec. 31, 2015, company will distribute a per share dividend of 0.10 euro

* No dividend is paid to own shares held by parent company

* “Proposed dividend distribution does not jeopardize solvency of company” Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)