FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Venue Retail Group implements new strategy, sets new targets, issues shares
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 24, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Venue Retail Group implements new strategy, sets new targets, issues shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Venue Retail Group

* Says sets new financial targets, adpopts new strategy

* Says board decides on fully guaranteed 132 million SEK new preferential rights issue

* Says subscription price in 132 mln SEK issue 1 crown per series B share

* Says board proposes directed issue of series C shares to all holders of the convertible loan of around 79 million SEK convertible loan

* Says guaranteed issue and convertible loan redemption adds total 211 million SEK in equity

* Says to close 35 stores

* Says overview and closing of stores will give one-off costs of 164 mln SEK of which 119 mln SEK will hit Q2 and 45 mln SEK in Q3

* Says sets new target to reach 5-7 percent EBIT margin on accessories within 3-5 years

* Says sets new target to reach 7-9 pct EBIT margin on shoes within 3-5 yrs

* Strategic review includes among other things structural transactions, capital structure and other possible changes, all in order to achieve a long-term financial stability and profitability

* Parallel to the long-term package of measures, the company will continue to evaluate other strategic alternatives in order to quickly achieve satisfactory profitability Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.