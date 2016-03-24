BRIEF-Venue Retail Group implements new strategy, sets new targets, issues shares

March 24 (Reuters) - Venue Retail Group

* Says sets new financial targets, adpopts new strategy

* Says board decides on fully guaranteed 132 million SEK new preferential rights issue

* Says subscription price in 132 mln SEK issue 1 crown per series B share

* Says board proposes directed issue of series C shares to all holders of the convertible loan of around 79 million SEK convertible loan

* Says guaranteed issue and convertible loan redemption adds total 211 million SEK in equity

* Says to close 35 stores

* Says overview and closing of stores will give one-off costs of 164 mln SEK of which 119 mln SEK will hit Q2 and 45 mln SEK in Q3

* Says sets new target to reach 5-7 percent EBIT margin on accessories within 3-5 years

* Says sets new target to reach 7-9 pct EBIT margin on shoes within 3-5 yrs

* Strategic review includes among other things structural transactions, capital structure and other possible changes, all in order to achieve a long-term financial stability and profitability

* Strategic review includes among other things structural transactions, capital structure and other possible changes, all in order to achieve a long-term financial stability and profitability