March 24 (Reuters) - Venue Retail Group AB

* Says the board has decieded to close 35 stores giving a one-time cost and impairments of SEK 119 million

* Q2 sales SEK 240 million (265)

* Q2 gross margin 48 percent (48)

* Q2 net result SEK -137 million (-5.6), charge lowers result by SEK 119 mln Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)