March 24 (Reuters) - Lagardere :

* Lagardere Travel Retail presents following growth prospects for 2015-2019 period: between +7 pct to +10 pct annual average proportional sales growth

* Lagardere Travel Retail sees for 2015-2019 period increase of proportional recurring EBITDA margin above +1.0 point over four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)