BRIEF-Credit Suisse says Italian criminal probe into money laundering allegations
March 24, 2016 / 7:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Credit Suisse says Italian criminal probe into money laundering allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG

* Says in 2015 annual report that in Italy, a criminal investigation into allegations of money laundering activities has been initiated against Credit Suisse AG

* In its 2014 annual report, Credit Suisse said: “In Italy, a criminal investigation into allegations of unauthorized exercise of financial activity and related offenses has been initiated against subsidiaries and branches of Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse is cooperating in the investigation.”

* Earlier this month, Italian judicial sources told Reuters Credit Suisse Group is under investigation in Italy in connection with a case looking into allegations that the bank helped wealthy clients transfer undeclared funds offshore. Further company coverage:

Reporting by Zurich Newsroom

