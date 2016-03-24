BRIEF-Credit Suisse says Italian criminal probe into money laundering allegations

March 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG

* Says in 2015 annual report that in Italy, a criminal investigation into allegations of money laundering activities has been initiated against Credit Suisse AG

* In its 2014 annual report, Credit Suisse said: “In Italy, a criminal investigation into allegations of unauthorized exercise of financial activity and related offenses has been initiated against subsidiaries and branches of Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse is cooperating in the investigation.”

* Earlier this month, Italian judicial sources told Reuters Credit Suisse Group is under investigation in Italy in connection with a case looking into allegations that the bank helped wealthy clients transfer undeclared funds offshore.