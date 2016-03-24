BRIEF-Singulus Technologies FY 2015 sales up at EUR 83.7 mln

March 24 (Reuters) - Singulus Technologies AG :

* FY sales of 83.7 million euros ($93.39 million)for business year 2015 (previous year: 66.8 million euros)

* FY adjusted net result in amount of -27.1 million euros(previous year: -30.3 million euros)

* FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to -34.5 million euros (previous year: -49.1 million euros)

* Order backlog as of Dec. 31, 2015 remained at 26.6 million euros (previous year: 14.0 million euros)

* Sales forecast for 2016 between 115 million and 130 million euros

* Still expects a negative operating result (EBIT) for 2016 in range of -2.0 million to -6.0 million euros and a balanced to slightly positive EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)