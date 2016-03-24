FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Berentzen Gruppe FY consolidated profit down at EUR 2.2 mln
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
March 24, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Berentzen Gruppe FY consolidated profit down at EUR 2.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Berentzen Gruppe AG :

* Is forecasting a strong increase in the consolidated operating profit and EBITDA in 2016

* Expects to see strong sales growth in sinalco products in 2016, while further initiatives will have a positive impact on the group’s proprietary brands

* FY consolidated revenues increased from 153.4 million euros to 158.5 million euros ($177.04 million)

* Successful development of the umbrella brands “Berentzen” and “Puschkin” will continue to be prioritised with a strong promotional push on social media channels

* FY consolidated profit at 2.2 million euros versus 4.2 million euros year ago Source text - bit.ly/1MDCSNL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

