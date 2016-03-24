BRIEF-Emmi FY EBIT at CHF 188.9 mln, up 10.7 pct YOY

March 24 (Reuters) - Emmi Ag :

* FY EBIT at 188.9 million Swiss francs ($193.66 million),was 10.7 percent higher than in 2014 (170.7 million Swiss francs)

* FY gross profit dropped by only 11.4 million francs to 1.12 billion francs (2014: 1.13 billion francs).

* Expects competitive environment to persist as a dominant force in 2016, while euro should remain relatively stable at its current price

* Net profit of 120.2 million francs in financial year 2015 (2014 adjusted: 109.4 million francs)

* distribution of a dividend from capital contribution reserves of 4.90 francs (2015: 3.80 francs) per registered share will be proposed

* organic Group sales in 2016 should remain roughly on a par with 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9754 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)