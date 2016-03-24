FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nairobi Securities Exchange reports FY total income of 808.2 mln shillings
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 24, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nairobi Securities Exchange reports FY total income of 808.2 mln shillings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Nairobi Securities Exchange Ltd :

* FY 2015 total income of 808.2 million shillings versus 821.9 million shillings year ago

* FY 2015 profit before taxation of 381.5 million shillings versus 441.8 million shillings year ago

* Says the exchange is on course to launch the derivatives market this year

* Says the exchange will also be launching exchange traded funds

* Recommends the payment of first and final dividend for 2015 of 0.49 shillings per ordinary share

* Recommends to make bonus issue of 1 new ordinary share for every 3 fully paid ordinary shares Source : j.mp/1Ripqod Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.