BRIEF-Uniwheels FY EBITDA up 27.9% at 58.7 mln euros

March 24 (Reuters) - Uniwheels AG :

* FY 2015 revenue 436.5 million euros ($487.88 million) versus 362.6 million euros a year ago

* FY 2015 net profit 40.7 million euros versus 22.8 million euros year ago

* FY 2015 EBITDA 58.7 million euros versus 45.9 million euros year ago

* Sees growth in group sales and group revenues in the upper single-digit range is targeted for the fiscal year 2016

* Expects consolidated EBITDA to grow by a single digit figure in 2016

* Will propose dividend of 1.65 euros a share at its AGM on May 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)