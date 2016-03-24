FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Uniwheels FY EBITDA up 27.9% at 58.7 mln euros
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
March 24, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Uniwheels FY EBITDA up 27.9% at 58.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Uniwheels AG :

* FY 2015 revenue 436.5 million euros ($487.88 million) versus 362.6 million euros a year ago

* FY 2015 net profit 40.7 million euros versus 22.8 million euros year ago

* FY 2015 EBITDA 58.7 million euros versus 45.9 million euros year ago

* Sees growth in group sales and group revenues in the upper single-digit range is targeted for the fiscal year 2016

* Expects consolidated EBITDA to grow by a single digit figure in 2016

* Will propose dividend of 1.65 euros a share at its AGM on May 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.