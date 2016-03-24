BRIEF-SHW sees group sales of EUR 440-460 mln in 2016

March 24 (Reuters) - SHW AG :

* Says company’s internationalisation strategy will be reflected in its sales and earnings figures from 2018 onwards

* For fiscal year 2016 company assumes consolidated earnings before interest, tax and depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA adjusted) of between 43 million euros ($48.06 million)and 47 million euros

* In 2016 SHW expects group sales of between 440 million euros and 460 million euros

* Dividend proposal: 1.00 euro per share

* Gradual improvement in profitability in 2016

* At 14.4 million euros, reported FY net income for year exceeded previous year’s figure of 10.7 million euros by 34 per cent

($1 = 0.8947 euros)