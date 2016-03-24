FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novestra buys all outstanding shares in Strax through non-cash issue
March 24, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Novestra buys all outstanding shares in Strax through non-cash issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Novestra AB :

* Has entered into agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in Strax through non-cash issue

* Acquisition is proposed to take place via non-cash issue of a total of 80.6 million new shares in Novestra to value of about 583.5 million Swedish crowns ($70.48 million)

* Board proposes Novestra’s holding in WeSC to be distributed to company’s existing shareholders through dividend in kind

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2786 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
