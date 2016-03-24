BRIEF-Mithra Pharmaceuticals says 4 European countries approved protocol phase III study

March 24 (Reuters) - Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA :

* Says 4 European countries have fully approved protocol of MIT-ES001-C301 Estelle phase III clinical study

* Czech Republic, Sweden, Poland and Norway authorities give green light to start phase III clinical studies on their territories

* In parallel, MIT-ES001-C302 study will be conducted in United States and in Canada

* Progress of clinical program regarding estetrol-based contraceptive product candidate is in line with objectives and remains on schedule

* Mithra set up an international european advisory board about development of its estetrol-based contraceptive product candidate