BRIEF-Starboard issues letter to Yahoo shareholders
March 24, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Starboard issues letter to Yahoo shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Starboard Value Lp

* Starboard issues letter to Yahoo shareholders

* Starboard has nominated a slate of nine highly reputable and extremely qualified directors for election at Yahoo’s 2016 annual meeting

* Nominates Bridget Baker, Tor Braham, Brad Buss for election to Yahoo board

* Also nominates Richard Hill ,Debra Janssen, Jeffrey Smith for election to Yahoo board

* Also nominates Lance Conn, Dale Fuller, Eddy Hartenstein for election to Yahoo board

* Given strategic review process underway and 2016 meeting will not take place until late June, were hopeful could reach mutual resolution

* Together with affiliates, currently have an ownership interest in approximately 1.7 pct of the outstanding shares of Yahoo Inc

* Together with affiliates, currently have an ownership interest in approximately 1.7 pct of the outstanding shares of Yahoo Inc

* Remain open to continuing discussions with Yahoo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
