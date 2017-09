BRIEF-Bijou Brigitte FY revenue down at EUR 330.4 mln

March 24 (Reuters) - Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires AG :

* FY revenue of 330.4 million euros ($368.73 million) versus 335.1 million euros year ago

* FY group earnings after taxes amounted to 25.1 million euros versus 26.3 million euros in the reporting year 2014

* Proposes dividend 3.00 euros per share

* Sees 2016 sales between 325 million and 335 million euros, consolidated earnings before tax between 30 million and 35 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)