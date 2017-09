March 24 (Reuters) - Tonkens Agrar AG :

* H1 profit after an increase in personnel expenses 0.40 million euros (prev. 1.08 million euros)

* H1 group revenue of 6.43 million euros ($7.18 million) versus 7.61 million euros year ago

* For fiscal year 2015/2016 sales growth and improved earnings are expected