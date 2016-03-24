FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alma Media: Kauppalehti's statutory personnel negotiations completed
March 24, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alma Media: Kauppalehti's statutory personnel negotiations completed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj :

* Kauppalehti’s statutory personnel negotiations completed

* Reorganisation will reduce amount of work by about 33 person-years during next year

* Reductions were achieved through relocation, natural attrition, voluntary retirement and severance packages

* At most two people will be dismissed

* Reorganisation will not affect business operations or products of talentum or Kauppalehti, these will remain as they are Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

