BRIEF-Alma Media: Kauppalehti's statutory personnel negotiations completed

March 24 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj :

* Kauppalehti’s statutory personnel negotiations completed

* Reorganisation will reduce amount of work by about 33 person-years during next year

* Reductions were achieved through relocation, natural attrition, voluntary retirement and severance packages

* At most two people will be dismissed

* Reorganisation will not affect business operations or products of talentum or Kauppalehti, these will remain as they are Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)