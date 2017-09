March 24 (Reuters) - Quality Beverages Ltd :

* Fy revenue of 846.7 million rupees versus 753.7 million rupees last year

* A dividend of rs0.30 per share has been declared in march 2016

* Fy pre-tax profit of 17.1 million rupees versus 10.9 million rupees last year Source text (bit.ly/1MnFq89) Further company coverage: