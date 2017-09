March 24 (Reuters) - Margarine Industries Ltd :

* Fy group revenue of 373.6 million rupees versus 386.8 million rupees last year

* Fy group pre-tax profit of 22.8 million rupees versus 28.3 million rupees last year

* Expect the market conditions to remain challenging in year 2016 Source text (bit.ly/1RnJFQ0) Further company coverage: