REFILE-BRIEF-Milestone Medical informs on withdrawal from public offering
March 24, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Milestone Medical informs on withdrawal from public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to change spelling in word Medical in headline.)

March 24 (Reuters) - Milestone Medical Inc :

* Informs of withdrawal from public offering of up to 3,200,000 shares of common stock with nominal value of $0,0001 each

* Reason for withdrawal is unfavorable situation in financial markets

* Will apply for admission and introduction to trading on regulated market operated by the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)of existing 22 million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

