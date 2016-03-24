FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Honda Finance Corporation unit amended C$1.6 bln credit agreement
#Market News
March 24, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Honda Finance Corporation unit amended C$1.6 bln credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - American Honda Finance Corporation

* American Honda Finance Corporation says unit Honda Canada Finance Inc, amended C$1.6 billion second amended and restated credit agreement

* American Honda Finance Corporation says amendment extended the tranche a commitment termination date from March 24, 2016 to March 24, 2017

* American Honda Finance says amendment extended the tranche B commitment termination date from March 24, 2020 to March 24, 2021 - SEC filing Source - bit.ly/1PtzR2v

