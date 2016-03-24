FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says Pennsylvania's FY 2016 budget is a short reprieve doesn't solve long-term challenges
March 24, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Pennsylvania's FY 2016 budget is a short reprieve doesn't solve long-term challenges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Moody’s On Pennsylvania

* Pennsylvania’s FY 2016 budget is a short reprieve; doesn’t solve long-term challenges

* Authorized 2016 budget modestly increases spending without approving any of taxes governor had proposed to improve fiscal balance

* Approved budget casts no light on the government’s ability to reach compromise on its long-term fiscal challenges

* Budget passage is credit positive for Pennsylvania’s public universities, community colleges, which will benefit from 5% increase in state funding )

