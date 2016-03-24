BRIEF-Stone Energy receives notice saying co no longer qualifies for supplemental bonding waiver under financial criteria

March 24 (Reuters) - Stone Energy Corp

* Received notice letters from bureau of ocean energy management that stone no longer qualifies for a supplemental bonding waiver under financial criteria

* Boem’s notice letters indicate amount of stone’s supplemental bonding needs is approximately $565 million

* In discussions with boem to reduce amount of supplemental bonding or other forms of financial assurance that agency may require Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)