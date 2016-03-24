BRIEF-Verizon says Enterprise Solutions discovered, fixed security vulnerability on client portal

March 24 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc:

* Says “Verizon Enterprise Solutions recently discovered and fixed a security vulnerability on our enterprise client portal”

* Says “our investigation to date found an attacker obtained basic contact information on a number of our enterprise customers”

* Says impacted customers are currently being notified

* Says no customer proprietary network information (cpni) or other data was accessed or accessible

* Says “no data about consumer customers was involved” in the breach