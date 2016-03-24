FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CDC provides investigation update on multistate outbreak of Salmonella Virchow infections linked to Garden Of Life RAW Meal Organic Shake & Meal Products
#Healthcare
March 24, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CDC provides investigation update on multistate outbreak of Salmonella Virchow infections linked to Garden Of Life RAW Meal Organic Shake & Meal Products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - CDC :

* CDC provides investigation update on multistate outbreak of Salmonella Virchow infections linked to Garden Of Life RAW Meal Organic Shake & Meal Products

* Five states have been added to the list of states with ill people - Alabama, California, Hawaii, Michigan, and West Virginia

* Since the last update on February 19, 2015, nine more ill people have been reported from eight states,bringing the total case count to 27 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1ShgdNw (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

