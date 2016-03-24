FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Retelit unit signs 30 mln euro financing agreement
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 24, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Retelit unit signs 30 mln euro financing agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Reti Telematiche Italiane SpA :

* Signs financing agreement via unit for 30 million euros ($33.51 million)

* Agreement envisages two credit lines, one for up to 21 million euros and one for up to 9 million euros, both for the duration of five years

* Financing is aimed at covering investments for the participation in consortium AAE-1

* Consortium AAE-1 operates for the installation and management of a submarine fiber optic cable to be located between the Mediterranean and Hong Kong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.