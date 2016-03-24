BRIEF-Retelit unit signs 30 mln euro financing agreement

March 24 (Reuters) - Reti Telematiche Italiane SpA :

* Signs financing agreement via unit for 30 million euros ($33.51 million)

* Agreement envisages two credit lines, one for up to 21 million euros and one for up to 9 million euros, both for the duration of five years

* Financing is aimed at covering investments for the participation in consortium AAE-1

* Consortium AAE-1 operates for the installation and management of a submarine fiber optic cable to be located between the Mediterranean and Hong Kong