March 24 (Reuters) - Fedex Corp

* Issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% notes due 2026

* Says issued $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of its 4.550% notes due 2046 Source text (1.usa.gov/1UKskV0)