FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-e-Muzyka signs deal with Kalifornia Promotions
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
March 25, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-e-Muzyka signs deal with Kalifornia Promotions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - e-Muzyka SA :

* Says signs deal with “Kalifornia Promotions” Marcin Gutkowski, owner of Ganja Mafia Label, for exclusive license for distribution of multimedia products from Ganja Mafia Label catalogue

* Under agreement the company will distribute worldwide ringtones, ringback and fulltracks among others, from Ganja Mafia Label catalogue

* Agreement also stipulates cooperation in management, optimization and monetization of KaliGanjaMafia channel in YouTube Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.