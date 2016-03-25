BRIEF-e-Muzyka signs deal with Kalifornia Promotions

March 25 (Reuters) - e-Muzyka SA :

* Says signs deal with “Kalifornia Promotions” Marcin Gutkowski, owner of Ganja Mafia Label, for exclusive license for distribution of multimedia products from Ganja Mafia Label catalogue

* Under agreement the company will distribute worldwide ringtones, ringback and fulltracks among others, from Ganja Mafia Label catalogue

* Agreement also stipulates cooperation in management, optimization and monetization of KaliGanjaMafia channel in YouTube Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)