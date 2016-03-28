FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rostelecom to acquire telecommunication assets of Morton Group
March 28, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rostelecom to acquire telecommunication assets of Morton Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Morton Group:

* Rostelecom through Bashinformsvyaz signs 633 million rouble ($9.33 million) deal to acquire telecommunication assets of Morton Group

* Rostelecom’s board of directors on March 24 approved acquisition of 100 pct stakes in Morton Telekom LLC, Morton Telekom-Zapad LLC and NTK LLC by its unit Bashinformsvyaz

* The price for Morton Telekom LLC has been set at 514 million roubles, for Morton Telekom-Zapad LLC at 27.5 million roubles and for NTK LLC at 91.5 million roubles Source text - bit.ly/1UWAKYi , bit.ly/1WSzcxw Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.8500 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

