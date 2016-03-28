FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intertain Group examines and considers strategic options
March 28, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Intertain Group examines and considers strategic options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Intertain Group Ltd

* Initiated a process to identify, examine and consider a range of strategic options available to company

* Special committee of independent directors in process of considering alternatives including sale of co

* Received many expressions of interest in acquiring all or material parts of its business

* “Financial parties have entered into confidentiality agreements with company and have access to intertain’s data room” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
