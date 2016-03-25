FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intervest Offices & Warehouses foresees strong growth during next 3 years
March 25, 2016 / 7:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Intervest Offices & Warehouses foresees strong growth during next 3 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV :

* Foresees strong growth during next 3 years

* Wants its real estate portfolio to represent 500 million euros in logistics real estate

* To provide a gross dividend of a minimum of 1.40 euros per share for financial years 2016, 2017 and 2018

* Wants to expand its real estate portfolio to approximately 800 million euros during the next 3 years

* Wants its real estate portfolio to represent about 300 million euros in offices by the end of 2018

* Provides for a reshuffling of its board of directors, with Jean-Pierre Blumberg as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

