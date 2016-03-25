FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet says DoJ and SEC continue to evaluate its past conduct in Brazil and Mexico
March 25, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet says DoJ and SEC continue to evaluate its past conduct in Brazil and Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

* Doj and sec continue to evaluate alleged misconduct in brazil and mexico

* Deferred prosecution agreement, as extended, is set to expire on march 26, 2016

* Therefore, the issue is ongoing and will not conclude in its entirety on march 26, 2016

* Doj has informed biomet that it retains its rights under dpa to bring further action against biomet relating to conduct

* Alleged improprieties related to its operations in brazil and mexico

* Doj, sec and biomet have agreed to continue to evaluate and discuss these matters during q2 of 2016

* Pursuant to dpa, doj has sole discretion to determine whether conduct by biomet constitutes a violation or breach of dpa

* Doj could, among other things, revoke dpa or prosecute biomet and/or involved employees and executives Source text: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
