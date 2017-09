April 5 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Foxconn Technology Group plans to bring in a Japanese Chief Executive to maintain management stability at Sharp - Nikkei

* Tai Jeng-wu, Foxconn's japan chief will become sharp's next chairman - Nikkei