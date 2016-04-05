FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Transcat enters into amendment to its secured revolving credit facility agreement
#Market News
April 5, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Transcat enters into amendment to its secured revolving credit facility agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Transcat Inc

* On March 31, 2016, co entered into amendment to its secured revolving credit facility agreement dated as of September 20, 2012 - sec filing

* Pursuant to amendment 3 lender agreed to issue a term loan to transcat of $10.0 million subject to a $25,000 commitment and origination fee

* Term loan matures on March 31, 2021

* Amendment increases borrowings to be financed with revolving credit facility and term loan for fiscal year ending march 25, 2017 to $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
