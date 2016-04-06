FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Norwegian Finans Holding raises $36 million in private placement
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 6, 2016 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Norwegian Finans Holding raises $36 million in private placement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) -

* Norwegian Finans Holding ASA, where Norwegian Air is top owner, says has successfully completed private placement with support of existing investors, raising NOK 300 million ($36 mln) in gross proceeds through subscription at nok 50 per share

* Norwegian Finans holding asa says placement was significantly oversubscribed

* Following issuance of the New Shares the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company will be 179,194,708 shares

* Norwegian Air Shuttle AS was allocated 1,200,000 new Shares. After the transaction, Norwegian Air Shuttle AS owns 35,838,941 shares in the Company, retains 20 pct after share issue

* Board will propose to the AGM to carry out a subsequent repair offering in the company with gross proceeds of up to NOK 40 million directed towards shareholders in the Company as of 5 April 2016

* The subscription price in such Subsequent Offering will be NOK 50 per share, being the same as the Subscription Price in the Private Placement

* The Board has decided to aim for a listing of the Company on the Oslo Stock Exchange in relation to the planned Subsequent Offering during Q2 2016

* Arctic Securities AS and SpareBank 1 Markets AS acted as managers in the Private Placement Source text for Eikon: here

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.