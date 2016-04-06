FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clas Ohlson to close 7 UK stores, takes SEK 107 mln charge in Q4
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 6, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Clas Ohlson to close 7 UK stores, takes SEK 107 mln charge in Q4

Reuters Staff

April 6 (Reuters) - Clas Ohlson AB

* Says taking next step in optimising UK store network

* Says closure of five stores are confirmed

* Says cost related to restructuring of UK store network is estimated to SEK 107 million, being booked as a non-recurring item in the fourth quarter 2015/16

* Says yearly savings is estimated to SEK 70 million when in full effect as of financial year 2017/18.

* Says plan is to open an additional one to two stores in London area during financial year 2016/17

* Says planning to close a total of seven store locations during financial year 2016/17 For the original story click here: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
