April 6, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Glencore agrees to sell 40 pct stake in Glencore Agri to CPPIB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc :

* Sale of 40 pct stake in Glencore Agri to CPPIB

* Has entered into a definitive agreement with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for purchase by a wholly owned subsidiary of CPPIB of a 40 pct equity interest in Glencore Agricultural Products

* Transaction values 100 pct of equity in Glencore Agri at $6.25 billion.

* For an aggregate consideration of $2.5 billion payable in cash upon closing, subject to customary working capital closing adjustments

* Proceeds from transaction will be used by Glencore to reduce net indebtedness.

* Transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions and is expected to close during second half of 2016

* Upon closing, Glencore Agri will be governed by its own board of directors

* Barclays, Citi and Credit Suisse acted as joint financial advisers to Glencore. Linklaters Llp provided legal advice to glencore

* CPPIB shall have right to appoint two directors to board of Glencore Agri alongside two Glencore-appointed directors and ceo, Chris Mahoney Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

